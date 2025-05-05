® Bakcell recognized “Best rebranding project” award

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell has been awarded the “Best rebranding project” award at the Baku Flames – International Festival of Creativity and Effectiveness. This category recognizes the ability to establish a consistent and strong link between a brand’s strategic positioning and its visual identity. Through its new brand identity, Bakcell has successfully showcased its innovative approach and development strategy.

The strategic and visual updates implemented during Bakcell’s 2024 rebranding played a significant role in earning this award. The company’s new logo, formed by the unification of five dynamic shapes into a star, symbolizes Bakcell’s philosophy of connecting people, places, and values, as well as its rapid progress toward a digital future.

Notably, the Baku Flames – International Festival of Creativity and Effectiveness, held in Azerbaijan on May 2–3, brought together local and international experts and marketing leaders to support the development of the creative industry’s development.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications operator. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. Through AI-powered innovations and smart solutions, Bakcell actively supports the country’s sustainable development and remains one of the biggest investors in Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various sectors such as telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction across multiple countries.