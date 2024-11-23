® Rewards presented to entrepreneurs subscribed to the Maestro tariff

As previously announced, Birbank Biznes has introduced a brand-new and more cost-effective product for business owners, offering essential banking operations and services in one comprehensive package. This innovative product, the first of its kind in the country's banking sector, allows customers to create customized tariff packages by selecting operations and services tailored to their business needs, in any quantity and scope.

During the campaign held between July 30 and September 5, every 25th entrepreneur who subscribed to the Maestro tariff had the chance to receive a premium card, while the three entrepreneurs with the highest transaction volumes were awarded gold prizes. According to the campaign terms, customers needed to perform at least two different types of transactions with Maestro after subscribing to the tariff, with a minimum total package payment of 500 AZN.

Yesterday, during a meeting between the Birbank Biznes team and business owners, the winners of the campaign were also present and received their gifts. The event highlighted the innovations brought to the Birbank Biznes mobile application this year and shared insights about new opportunities and projects for entrepreneurs planned for the coming year. Business owners also had the opportunity to voice their questions and suggestions during the gathering.

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day: For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website https://birbank.business/ call the 896 information center.