Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village

Aghdam, May 6, AZERTAC

As part of their visit to Aghdam, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin toured the village of Gizil Kangarli.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Dovletkhan Dovletkhanov briefed the delegation on the agro-town project to be implemented in the village.

The agro-town will be developed with the involvement of Belarusian specialists. The project is expected to significantly contribute to the comprehensive development of residential areas in Aghdam, the revitalization of rural communities, and the regional economy.

X X X

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin arrived at the Aghdam Industrial Park as part of their visit to the district.

During the visit, the Belarusian Prime Minister expressed interest in the ongoing developments at the site. He was informed that the Aghdam Industrial Park is one of the key projects initiated in the district to boost the local economy and manufacturing sector. Established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021, the park spans 190 hectares.

The industrial park was created to revitalize the territories liberated from occupation, unlock Karabakh’s industrial potential, support entrepreneurship, and increase employment in the production sector. Its priority areas include the production of building materials, packaging of agricultural products, fruit and vegetable canning, meat and dairy processing, production and processing of animal feed and fertilizers, as well as the establishment of service facilities and refrigeration units.

Investments in the projects implemented in the park are estimated at $148 million, which will enable the creation of more than 2,100 jobs. Currently, nine enterprises are operating in the park, and the construction of over ten new enterprises is underway.

During their visit, the Belarusian delegation presented a “MAZ-5907S2-012” utility vehicle as a gift to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

The two Prime Ministers also visited the village of Sarijaly, which was occupied by Armenian armed forces on July 23, 1993, during the First Karabakh War. During the occupation, the village was destroyed—homes, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, and commercial establishments were reduced to ruins. Following the decisive victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War, the Aghdam district was returned to Azerbaijan on November 20, in accordance with the Trilateral Statement. After the liberation of Sarijaly, a mass grave containing the remains of Azerbaijani citizens was discovered.

Before the occupation, Sarijaly was home to 239 families, totaling 1,024 residents. On October 4, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village, located just six kilometers from Aghdam city center. The village is planned to accommodate 1,873 residents (425 families), with a total designed area exceeding 123 hectares. In total, 425 individual houses will be constructed in two phases.

All necessary conditions have been created to ensure high living standards and employment opportunities for returning residents. Educational, social, economic, and household facilities have been constructed, along with cultural centers and community clubs. Infrastructure, including roads, electricity, communication and water lines, and gas supply, has been fully established. The return of residents to their native village has already begun.

X X X

Following his visit to the Fuzuli district on Tuesday, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin traveled to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

According to AZERTAC’s regional correspondent, the Belarusian Prime Minister will familiarize himself with the Aghdam Industrial Park and will be briefed on the agro-town project planned for the village of Gizil Kangarli in the district.

The "Roadmap on Joint Measures to Develop Agricultural Production" between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and his Belarusian counterpart Anatoly Linevich during Prime Minister Ali Asadov’s official visit to Belarus in October 2024.

The roadmap outlines plans to develop agricultural production in the Aghdam district and design an agro-town in the village of Gizil Kangarli.