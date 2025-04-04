Azerbaijan, EBRD explore implementation of ongoing & upcoming projects

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, met with a delegation led by Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of Climate Strategy and Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with EBRD, Sahil Babayev noted that a number of projects have been implemented in both the public and private sectors in the country with the Bank’s financial support.

The minister underlined that the diversification of the economy, development of public infrastructure, and implementation of green energy projects have expanded as well.

The meeting also included discussions on the implementation of ongoing and upcoming projects.

Harry Boyd-Carpenter emphasized that EBRD had approved a new country strategy partnership for Azerbaijan, guiding its investment and policy initiatives for the years 2025-2030. He noted that the strategy aligns with Azerbaijan's national development goals.

Underscoring its long-term and fruitful partnership with Azerbaijan, the EBRD official expressed the bank's eagerness to continue supporting Azerbaijan's economy, adding that the country’s economic potential creates additional opportunities for fostering relations.