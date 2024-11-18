Azerbaijan, Georgia expand cooperation in labor and social protection

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population met with Mikheil Sarjveladze, Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia during Baku-hosted COP29.

The sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing in all areas based on the principles of bilateral friendship and strategic partnership.

The Azerbaijani Minister briefed his Georgian counterpart on the social reforms and progress made in this sphere in Azerbaijan in recent years. Minister Babayev briefed his Georgian counterpart on Azerbaijan's recent social reforms and progress, emphasizing the benefits of the DOST concept and advancements in digital technologies in labor, employment, and social protection. He noted that bilateral cooperation and experience-sharing in these areas are mutually advantageous.

The meeting also explored prospects for expanding relations between the two ministries in labor, employment, and social protection.