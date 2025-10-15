Azerbaijan, Korea discuss military cooperation

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev received a delegation led by Major General Choi Chun-song, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Department of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Korea, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense reported to AZERTAC.

Prior to the meeting, the Korean delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of martyrs and at the Eternal Flame monument.

Following the visit, the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a meeting in which Colonel General Karim Valiyev extended a warm welcome to the delegation and expressed his satisfaction at their presence in Azerbaijan. He emphasized his appreciation for the achievements made within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.

Major General Choi Chun-song, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting the importance of mutual visits in further strengthening bilateral relations.

A wide exchange of views was held on a number of other issues of mutual interest.