Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Kamaladdin Heydarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General, met with Paweł Radomski, Poland's Ambassador to the country.

Heydarov emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on the principles of mutual respect and sincere partnership. In this context, the minister touched upon the fruitful activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, which he co-chairs, over the past period, and emphasized forthcoming tasks.

Informing the guest about the prevention and elimination of emergency situations in the country, particularly the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the minister underlined the mutual benefit of cooperation between agencies of two friendly countries in this area.

Paweł Radomski mentioned ample opportunities for fostering relations between the relevant agencies of the two countries in addressing emergencies and eliminating their consequences, noting that he will spare no efforts in this regard.