Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, will take place in the cities of Baku and Ganja from October 13 to 15.

A large delegation of cultural figures and art masters from Turkmenistan will visit Azerbaijan as part of the event. The program will feature Turkmen music, decorative and applied arts, museum exhibits, and culinary samples.

As part of the celebrations, a “Turkmen Literature Corner” will be inaugurated at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will serve as an important contribution to further strengthening the friendship between the two peoples and expanding cultural cooperation.