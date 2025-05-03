Azerbaijan, UAE explore ways to deepen economic integration

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company.

“We held productive discussions with Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company. In our meeting, we explored ways to deepen economic integration, forge new partnership frameworks, and enhance mutual investment flows, while also underscoring the vital role of business-to-business collaboration,” the minister said on X.