Azerbaijani boxers deliver outstanding performance at CIS games: 4th gold medal

Yevlakh, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani boxers maintained their impressive momentum at the 3rd CIS Games, capturing a fourth gold medal in the boys' category as final bouts across various weight classes delivered thrilling action.

National team standout Shahin Aslanov (60 kg) dominated Uzbekistan's Otbek Nurmahamadov in the final, securing the top podium spot with a commanding display of skill and resilience.

This latest victory builds on the successes of teammates Khadizha Rahimova (46 kg), Ali Aliyev (48 kg), and Ali Abasli (52 kg), who all triumphed in their respective finals to elevate Azerbaijan's medal haul.