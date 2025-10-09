Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, TURKSOY discuss cooperation

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held a meeting to discuss the implementation of new responsibilities and tasks outlined during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli emphasized the special importance of cooperation with TURKSOY, noting that the partnership has been expanding steadily and gaining new depth. He highlighted the significance of joint projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev praised the collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support provided in strengthening these relations.

During the meeting, Vugar Mammadov, the newly appointed representative of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan to TURKSOY, was introduced to the Secretary General. It was noted that he will begin fulfilling his duties in the coming days.

The sides also exchanged views on TURKSOY’s priorities for the current year and underlined the importance of mutual cooperation in implementing joint projects.