AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

A delegation from AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) visited Izmir, Channakkale, and Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic for business purposes.

The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector, expand mutual investment opportunities, and facilitate technical practice exchange in areas such as geological exploration, extraction, research, processing, and refining of mineral resources.

During the visit, the representatives of AzerGold CJSC toured to the Tumad, Zenit, and Bilfer mines in Türkiye. Discussions were held on enhancing the successful cooperation between the two countries in the mining industry, applying new technologies, sharing experience and knowledge, and managing potential joint projects in the future.

The delegation visited Bishkek at the invitation of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic after visit to Türkiye. Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with Deputy Minister Marat Jusufbekov, as well as with senior officials of the leading mining company “Kyrgyzaltyn” LLC. The parties exchanged views on AzerGold CJSC’s advanced experience in the mining industry, as well as on prospects for cooperation and investment.

During the discussions, particular attention was given to the technical and geological assessment of the Unkurtash, Sarytube, and Karatube gold deposits in Kyrgyzstan, potential investment opportunities, and the development of mutual training and knowledge-sharing programmes in geological research and workforce development. The representatives from the Kyrgyz side highlighted their interest in cooperating with AzerGold CJSC in these areas.

The delegation from AzerGold also visited the Kumtor gold mine – operated by a foreign company and now managed by the Kyrgyz enterprise Kumtor Gold. The delegation observed the underground gold extraction process and gained firsthand insights into local mining practices.

It should be emphasized that such visits form an integral part of AzerGold CJSC’s international cooperation strategy, aimed at strengthening regional collaboration and fostering economic integration. The agreements reached and the constructive exchange of views during the visit have established a strong basis for the effective implementation of prospective joint projects between the parties.