Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, defendant Bako Sahakyan, while responding to the questions from state prosecutors, confirmed his involvement in the occupation of the city of Shusha by the Armenian armed forces.

Sahakyan stated that he was a part of the group led by Vilen Mikayeliyan, adding that they were moving eastward commanded by Arkady Karapetyan.

The accused stressed that he was armed with the AKM assault rifle at the time, without opening fire on anyone.

The trial for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression will continue on May 1.