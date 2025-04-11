Baku hosts 6th International Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Forum

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

The 6th International Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Forum started at ADA University in Baku.

The forum aims to explore the latest innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and big data, foster international cooperation in this field, and relations among the academia, industry and the public sector.

The event brought together the professors from Columbia University, Florida Institute of Technology, New York University and Tallinn University of Technology.

Following the official opening of the ceremony, Vugar Javadov Neurotime CEO, and Samir Rustamov, Co-founder, made a presentation themed "AI at the Intersection of Academia and Industry".

The forum is also attended by well-known company heads in this field.

The event will continue with panel discussions.