First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on 27 September - Remembrance Day
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of 27 September - the Day of Remembrance.
The post states: "The cherished memory of our heroes who fell for the homeland will always live in our hearts! May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace!"
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Baku-hosted 3rd International Statistical Forum wraps up
- 26.09.2025 [20:47]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Paris
- 26.09.2025 [20:44]
Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Pakistani capital Islamabad
- 26.09.2025 [20:12]
September 27 - Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan commemorated in Hungary
- 26.09.2025 [20:05]
“AzerGold” CJSC organizes visit of martyrs’ families to city of Shusha
- 26.09.2025 [19:23]
ANAMA delegation attends international conference on mine action
- 26.09.2025 [19:18]
Pakistani Prime Minister thanks Azerbaijan at UN General Assembly
- 26.09.2025 [19:11]
Britain to introduce compulsory digital ID for workers
- 26.09.2025 [16:36]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experiences in health insurance
- 26.09.2025 [16:32]
Indonesia faces water resource crisis
- 26.09.2025 [16:18]
Hanoi to host World Culture Festival for first time
- 26.09.2025 [16:02]
Kyrgyz and Colombian ambassadors visit “ASAN Khidmet” in Baku
- 26.09.2025 [15:28]
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
- 26.09.2025 [15:27]
® A new bonus phase for salary and pension cards started
- 26.09.2025 [14:47]
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites to orbit from Florida
- 26.09.2025 [14:46]
Baku hosts Second International Conference on Balkan Studies
- 26.09.2025 [14:20]
EANA elects new President
- 26.09.2025 [14:04]
Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities discussed in Romania
- 26.09.2025 [13:46]
AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure
- 26.09.2025 [13:13]
Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for opening ceremony of 3rd CIS Games
- 26.09.2025 [12:58]
Fossil fuel burning poses threat to health of 1.6bn people, data shows
- 26.09.2025 [12:14]
Chinese Ambassador: Partnership with Azerbaijan paves way for bright future
- 26.09.2025 [12:01]
Azerbaijani oil price continues upward trend in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:13]
Cardiovascular diseases caused 1 in 3 global deaths in 2023
- 26.09.2025 [11:09]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 26.09.2025 [11:07]
President of Serbia: President Ilham Aliyev is a true friend
- 26.09.2025 [11:06]
Scientists discover 85 'active' lakes buried beneath Antarctica's ice
- 26.09.2025 [10:22]
To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan
- 26.09.2025 [10:10]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]