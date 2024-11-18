ICOM’s Director General visits Azerbaijan National Museum of Art

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Medea Ekner, Director General of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), and Christian Soberg, Head of Communications and Public Relations at ICOM, visited the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Shirin Melikova, Director of the museum, highlighted its history, historical buildings, and rich collection of national and international art. She noted that the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art actively participates in various ICOM projects every year.

During the meeting, the sides explored the issues of future cooperation between the International Council of Museums and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.