Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visited the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts as part of the "Flight to Baku. Art Weekend: Sense the Future Now" festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Rector of the academy, People's Artist, professor Natig Aliyev, and the academy's staff highlighted the importance of cultural and artistic relationship between Azerbaijan and Italy.

Vice-rector for international relations, people's artist, professor Salhab Mammadov, and vice-rector for scientific and creative affairs, People's Artist, professor Fuad Salayev, stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and expanding the creative perspectives of students.

Giuseppe Carta viewed the permanent exhibition of the Academy's Museum-Exhibition Complex. Then the official part of the event started.

Addressing the event, the rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts highlighted the creative path and achievements of Giuseppe Carta, emphasizing that such events contribute to the creative development of students and international cooperation.

Giuseppe Carta delivered his personal creative experience and provided extensive information about his path. He briefed his efforts as a musician, painter, and sculptor, as well as the styles and techniques he used.

A handmade carpet by students of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts was presented to Giuseppe Carta.

The sculptor presented a catalogue of his art pieces to the rector.