Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia to cooperate in halal industry
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
A Protocol of Intent on the development of the halal industry between Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia was signed on the sidelines of the Halal Indonesia International Industry Expo 2025, which took place from September 25–28 in South Tangerang, according to Kabar.
The document formalized a cooperation agreement between the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, represented by Chris Sasono, Director of the Halal Industry Development Center, and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce, represented by Almaz Kaiyrbekov, Director of the State Institution "Halal Industry Development Center."
The the parties expressed mutual interest in deepening cooperation in the following areas:
increasing the competitiveness of the halal industry;
exchanging experience and training specialists;
promoting products and services in international markets;
organizing joint events.
The signing of the agreement was made possible with the active assistance of the Indonesian Embassy in Tashkent, in particular Ambassadorial Advisor Yudi Adamin, and with the support of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Malaysia.
The Ministry of Economy and Commerce noted that this agreement opens new prospects for Kyrgyzstan to expand exports, attract investment, and develop a national halal industry in cooperation with one of the leading economies of the Islamic world.
