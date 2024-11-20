Leyla Aliyeva visits Kashalata, Baku's first inclusive café

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited “Kashalata”, Baku`s first and only inclusive café where young people with disabilities are employed.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, café’s co-founders, Natavan Mammadova and Ayten Eynalova.

She was informed about the café's mission to support employment in an inclusive environment for people with disabilities. Kashalata cafe, located at U. Hajibeyli Street, 57, Baku, was created on the initiative of "Birge va Sağlam" PU. Established with support from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, KOBIA, SOCAR, “Pasha Holding,” and “Trendyol Azerbaijan,” “Kashalata” employs 20 young people, 10 of whom are individuals with disabilities.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the facilities, met with the employed youth, and engaged in conversations.

The choir and rhythm group "Blue Hearts" consisting of young people with autism performed the song. They resented Leyla Aliyeva with their handicrafts.

Leyla Aliyeva posed for photos with the employees of the inclusive "Kashalata" cafe.