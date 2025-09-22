Minister: Italy is Azerbaijan's key trade and economic partner

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“The opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union countries are broad, not only in the traditional energy sector, but also in the field of renewable energy,” said Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in his address at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

"Italy remains Azerbaijan's key trade and economic partner. This is explained by the fact that Italy is an important market for oil and gas produced in Azerbaijan. We believe that this is not just about one country. Currently, we are supplying gas to 14 countries, most of which are European countries," the minister noted.