Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States convene

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Navy Commanders of the Caspian Sea Littoral States convened in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The meeting, attended by a delegation led by Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov, focused on regional security in the Caspian Sea, military-naval cooperation, the organization of joint exercises, and other issues of mutual interest.

Within the framework of the event, discussions were held on cooperation in hydrography, enhancing navigation safety in the Caspian Sea, exchanging hydrographic data, and organizing joint research activities.

Participants also explored ways to expand cooperation formats among the Caspian littoral states to strengthen mutual trust and security.