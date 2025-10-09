Netflix’s first TV party games include Lego, Boggle, and Tetris

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Netflix is making good on its plan to bring co-op party games to your television, according to the Verge. The company just outlined a quintet of multiplayer games that will be available to subscribers some time this holiday season.

According to Netflix, to play you need to choose a game from a new tab and then connect your phone to use it as a controller. The company claims the process is “as easy as streaming a show on a Friday night.”

The initial lineup of games looks fairly strong, and includes the recently released Lego Party; a title called Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends that sounds a bit like Among Us; and takes on Boggle and Pictionary. Rounding out the list is Tetris Time Warp, which appears to be the same minigame that came in Digital Eclipse’s excellent Tetris Forever collection from last year.

While Netflix has been dabbling in games for years, it has primarily been in the realm of mobile gaming. It was only at the beginning of 2025 that company made it clear that these kinds of cloud-based party games were a priority.

At the Game Developers Conference in March, Netflix’s gaming CEO Alain Tascan listed multiplayer games as one of the four pillars of the company’s current gaming strategy, which also includes narrative titles, kid-friendly games, and mainstream experiences like Squid Game: Unleashed. “We’re starting with those,” Tascan told The Verge at the time. “Down the road we might add more if it makes sense, but I think starting first from these four is already a lot.”

There’s no specific launch date for the initial wave of multiplayer TV games, but Netflix says they’re “coming soon.”