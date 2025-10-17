Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture

Budapest, October 17, AZERTAC

A vibrant Azerbaijani cultural event was successfully held at Obuda University, bringing together students, academics, diplomats, and members of the Hungarian community.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijani House in Budapest, the Azerbaijan–Hungary Alumni Union, and Obuda University, the celebration highlighted the growing friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The event featured a presentation by Tímea Török, a renowned Hungarian tour guide certified in Azerbaijani culture, who introduced guests to the country’s rich heritage, traditions, and tourism potential. Participants also experienced authentic Azerbaijani hospitality, sampling traditional dishes and pomegranate juice—symbolizing abundance and friendship—while enjoying a dance performance by students in national attire.

Representatives from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary, along with university staff and community members, emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural ties and promoting mutual understanding. They noted the increasing interest of Hungarian tourists in visiting Azerbaijan, a “brother country on the shores of the Caspian Sea.”

The event concluded with warm exchanges and a shared wish to organize similar gatherings in the future, aimed at showcasing more of Azerbaijan’s culture, beauty, and tourism attractions. In the spirit of autumn and friendship, as reflected in the Hungarian saying, “Itt van az ősz, itt van újra, és mi immáron másodszor szüreteljük a gránátalmát közösen” (“Autumn is here again, and we are harvesting pomegranates together for the second time”), the celebration symbolized the fruitful cultural ties between the two nations.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent