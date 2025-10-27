Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 27 AZERTAC

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has begun a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. This marks his first visit to Riyadh following the historic defence treaty signed between the two countries last month.

At the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister is leading a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as senior cabinet members. The delegation will participate in the 9th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the visit underscores the country’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and strengthening strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with the Saudi leadership to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and human resource development. Discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The FII9 will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.” Sessions will focus on innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organizations to highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and readiness to pursue sustainable development collaborations in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.