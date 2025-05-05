PM Alexander Turchin: Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by strategic partnership

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by strategic partnership. This partnership has withstood the test of time, and the mutual relations between the two countries’ leaders are a clear testimony to that, Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus, said at an expanded meeting with Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that the economic and trade cooperation is the "cornerstone" of relations between the two countries, PM Alexander Turchin mentioned that it covers a wide range of areas and is characterized by its high intensity.

Noting that trade turnover between the two countries grew last year, Alexander Turchin underscored that there are still targets that the two countries will strive for together. “We focused on the issue of restoration of territories, and today we stand ready to consider proposals for a comprehensive solution to the problem. This is about housing construction and, most importantly, the production sector. We will also discuss topics such as the development of industrial corporations, new areas of cooperation, fire-fighting equipment, special utility equipment and other areas," he added.