President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated several facilities in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park VIDEO

Sumgayit, April 30, AZERTAC

On April 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park to inaugurate the construction chemicals production plant of "Kartash Kimya" LLC and the factory of "Az-Tex-Import" LLC for the production of IVECO-branded trucks and special-purpose vehicles.

The event began with the inauguration of the construction chemicals production facility of "Kartash Kimya" LLC.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov first briefed the head of state on the operation of industrial zones in the country and the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

Currently, Azerbaijan has 9 industrial parks and 4 industrial districts. To date, 170 business entities have been granted resident or non-resident status within these zones, with a total investment volume of 8.1 billion manats. Entrepreneurs have invested over 6.9 billion manats into industrial zones, resulting in the creation of more than 10,600 permanent jobs. To date, the industrial zones have produced goods worth 16.2 billion manats, with 5.2 billion manats of that amount exported.

Established by Presidential Decree in 2011, the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is Azerbaijan's first and the South Caucasus' largest industrial park.

Spanning 613 hectares, the park is home to competitive production and processing facilities in the petrochemical and other priority industries. Resident status has been granted to 39 business entities, representing a total investment of approximately 6 billion manats. Of these, 24 are already operational. With the inauguration of these two plants today, the number of operational enterprises has reached 26. To date, Park residents have generated approximately 14 billion manats in sales, with roughly 5 billion manats attributed to exports. In the first quarter of 2025, production in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park increased by 14.2 percent, and exports by 17.2 percent, compared to the same period last year. The Park currently provides permanent employment for over 6,000 people. Products manufactured in the park are exported to more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev learnt that "Kartash Kimya" LLC was granted resident status in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in July 2022. The head of state laid the foundation of the 2.5-hectare plant in 2023.

Equipped with advanced Turkish machinery, the facility features seven production lines for diverse product types. The plant boasts a total annual production capacity of 295,000 tons, utilizing primarily domestically sourced raw materials. This new plant will not only expand the range of available products but also replace imports by producing previously unavailable items. The company also intends to export products to Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Georgia.

The President officially launched the plant's operations.

The facility will produce cement-based dry mixes, waterproofing materials, flooring materials, cement grinding additives, concrete additives, and their essential raw materials.

The plant currently employs 102 individuals, with plans to expand the workforce to 245 in the next phase.

The investment volume of the project amounts to 25 million manats. A concessional loan of 6 million manats was provided to the enterprise by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy. The enterprise has also benefited from the incentives available to residents.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev also participated in the opening of the IVECO truck and special-purpose vehicle manufacturing plant of "Az-Tex-Import" LLC.

"Az-Tex-Import" LLC was registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in April 2022. The President had also laid the foundation for this enterprise that year.

The facility will assemble IVECO trucks and special-purpose vehicles from Italy. Phase two of the project includes the production of vehicle bodies. The plant will produce 100 trucks and specialized vehicles and 300 bodies annually. The project anticipates the creation of 150 new jobs across both phases; 96 people have already been employed in the first phase.

The President officially launched the enterprise's operations.

In addition to selling products on the domestic market, the plant aims to export to international markets. "Az-Tex-Import" LLC has also benefited from all tax and customs incentives offered to Sumgayit Industrial Park residents.

The project, with a total investment of over 19.2 million manats, occupies an area of 4 hectares within the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The commissioning of these new enterprises will bolster the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, expand the country's export markets, accelerate economic diversification, and significantly contribute to increased employment.