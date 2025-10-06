President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan

Gabala, October 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at Gabala International Airport.

At the airport, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.