Rashad Nabiyev: Azerbaijan has taken bold steps and proposed a sustainable ecosystem

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan has taken bold steps and proposed a sustainable ecosystem. We have committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan by 35% by 2030," said Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, during a press conference held with the participation of officials from the State Tourism Agency and the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) following the meeting of tourism ministers in Baku.

The minister stated that with a vision combining the most advanced technologies and human-centered design, Azerbaijan is paving the way for a greener and more connected future. "We plan to complete the electrification of our buses by 2030. Plans also include constructing 100 kilometers of micromobility lanes. To date, 160 electric buses have been brought into the country, with more to be added. Innovation and data-driven concepts lie at the heart of this transportation transformation," he added.