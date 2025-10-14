Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Under the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a delegation from the Serbian Ministry of Defense has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The meeting held at the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University underscored that the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense signed between the two Ministries of Defense, bilateral military cooperation plans, and discussions on strengthening strategic partnership relations play a crucial role in advancing defense cooperation between the two countries.

The sides highlighted that mutual visits and such meetings make a special contribution to enhancing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia. It was emphasized that numerous events and training exercises have been conducted within the framework of the bilateral military cooperation plan.

It was noted that the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia exemplify effective defense diplomacy and contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Subsequently, briefings on the topic “Planning of Operations” were presented, extensive discussions were held, and questions of mutual interest were addressed. The delegation was also provided with detailed information about the formation of the modern Azerbaijan Army, the reforms implemented, the structure and types of troops, military educational institutions, organization of combat training, and other areas of activity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides exchanged commemorative gifts.