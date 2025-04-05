The Milli Majlis urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia

Baku, 5 April, AZERTAC

The 4th of April of every year is the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action pursuant to the correspondent resolution of the UN General Assembly. The Republic of Azerbaijan is coping with the serious problem of its territories’ pollution with mines and unexploded ammunition consequent to the thirty-year-long military occupation by Armenia. Armenia had mined more than 13% of the territory of Azerbaijan having planted 1.5 million mines and about as many unexploded ammunition units in it. This problem poses a substantial threat to the civil population whilst also impeding the de-occupied territories’ socio-economic development and restoration and the safe and dignified return of the former IDP. Elimination of the consequences of the large-scale destruction in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories caused by Armenia as well as solution of the mine pollution problem requires considerable financial resources. These points were stated in the statement of the Milli Majlis on the 4th of April – the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

It was underlined that the mines planted by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan during the illegal military occupation were not only the use of force as a military means against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country but also represented a flagrant violation of the standards of international humanitarian law. Armenia was installing mines without the signs provided for by the international standards and, in the majority of cases, without any military rationale. Following the conclusion of the hostilities, Armenia failed to honour its obligation to supply Azerbaijan, without limitations, with dependable minefield maps but, rather, continued mining Azerbaijani territories. All that proves that the main goals of Armenia pursued in the mining were civilian casualties, obstruction of the territories’ restoration and revival and hindering the return of the people once evicted from their homes by force.

It was recalled that 388 people, mostly civilians, have become mine victims since the conclusion of the war in 2020. Prioritising humanitarian values, the Republic of Azerbaijan pays great attention to the demining efforts and allocates significant resources towards their implementation. Our country has adopted the necessary legislative acts and developed strong practical capabilities. A significant portion of Azerbaijani territory has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance consequent to targeted efforts, and this work continues systematically. Guided by the principles of humanitarian solidarity, Azerbaijan shares its experience with other countries affected by the problem of landmines.

"It is regrettable to say that external assistance in addressing this serious humanitarian issue faced by the Azerbaijani people constitutes only a small fraction of the resources being spent. While the Milli Majlis expresses its gratitude to the states and organisations that have provided demining assistance to Azerbaijan, it also underscores the insufficiency of international support. It is especially deplorable that certain states, whilst declaring their commitment to international humanitarian law and intense adherence to international demining activities, are not helping Azerbaijan in the matter but, in contrast, support the armament of Armenia in every way," the statement reads.

The Milli Majlis is urging the international community to intensify its demining support to Azerbaijan as well as to apply certain pressure to Armenia in order to motivate it to admit its responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and to pass over to Azerbaijan exacting minefield maps.