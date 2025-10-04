Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
The third day of the 11th Baku International Book Fair continued with meetings with people's writers and poets, young authors, as well as well-known writers from foreign countries.
The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), the media partner of the fair, participates in the 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand.
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid, deputies of the Milli Majlis, other officials, as well as students viewed AZERTAC stand.
The guests were highlighted the history of AZERTAC, the path it has taken over more than a century and that Azerbaijani realities are communicated to the world in 8 languages.
The visitors hailed AZERTAC`s efforts and wished the team success.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic world is our family!
- 03.10.2025 [22:07]
Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals at CIS Games
- 03.10.2025 [20:29]
Azerbaijani karate fighters shine with nine medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 03.10.2025 [20:28]
Euronews TV channel highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku
- 03.10.2025 [20:12]
ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair
- 03.10.2025 [19:47]
China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day
- 03.10.2025 [19:40]
Five Azerbaijani male boxers into 3rd CIS Games finals, nine claim bronzes
- 03.10.2025 [19:33]
Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games
- 03.10.2025 [18:15]
Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani
- 03.10.2025 [17:11]
3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts take bronze in synchronized trampoline
- 03.10.2025 [16:53]
Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week
- 03.10.2025 [16:52]
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke abdicates in favour of son
- 03.10.2025 [16:45]
Azerbaijani gymnasts win CIS Games bronze in synchronized trampoline program
- 03.10.2025 [16:12]
Azerbaijani athlete wins epee fencing bronze at CIS Games
- 03.10.2025 [16:06]
SOCAR and Uniper host 9th Coordination Committee meeting
- 03.10.2025 [16:00]
The number of international students increases in Uzbekistan
- 03.10.2025 [15:07]
Israel MFA: No aid was found onboard the Flotilla
- 03.10.2025 [14:59]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on statistics
- 03.10.2025 [14:59]
Azerbaijan wins another gold at 3rd CIS Games
- 03.10.2025 [14:38]
11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit wraps up
- 03.10.2025 [14:32]
Yamato University makes presentation about Azerbaijan
- 03.10.2025 [14:14]
Rogue planet gains 6 billion tonnes per second in record growth spurt
- 03.10.2025 [13:27]
Baku hosts meeting of International Civil Defence Organization
- 03.10.2025 [13:01]
Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings
- 03.10.2025 [12:51]
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance hosts meeting with UK delegation
- 03.10.2025 [12:40]
Aktürkoğlu brace earns Fenerbahçe 2-1 win over Nice in Europa League
- 03.10.2025 [12:37]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 03.10.2025 [12:33]
Hungary buys gas from France's Engie
- 03.10.2025 [12:27]
Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced
- 03.10.2025 [12:04]
Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us
- 03.10.2025 [11:40]
To His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea
- 03.10.2025 [11:18]
Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia to cooperate in halal industry
- 03.10.2025 [11:11]
Foreign kids in Japan out of school rises above 1,000 in 2024 survey
- 03.10.2025 [11:11]
Trial of Armenian citizens accused of multiple crimes to continue next week
- 03.10.2025 [10:56]
Study finds fibre-optic cables could detect geohazards early
- 03.10.2025 [10:55]
Abu Dhabi Chamber expands international presence with two agreements in USA
- 03.10.2025 [10:53]
Most effective digital interventions to stop smoking identified
- 03.10.2025 [10:50]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 03.10.2025 [09:46]
Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final
- 02.10.2025 [20:26]
® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!
- 02.10.2025 [19:24]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027
- 02.10.2025 [19:11]
SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer
- 02.10.2025 [19:10]
Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program
- 02.10.2025 [18:31]
Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations
- 02.10.2025 [18:30]
Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 02.10.2025 [17:26]
Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU
- 02.10.2025 [17:23]
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]
SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe
- 02.10.2025 [16:45]