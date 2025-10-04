Third day of 11th Baku International Book Fair

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The third day of the 11th Baku International Book Fair continued with meetings with people's writers and poets, young authors, as well as well-known writers from foreign countries.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), the media partner of the fair, participates in the 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid, deputies of the Milli Majlis, other officials, as well as students viewed AZERTAC stand.

The guests were highlighted the history of AZERTAC, the path it has taken over more than a century and that Azerbaijani realities are communicated to the world in 8 languages.

The visitors hailed AZERTAC`s efforts and wished the team success.