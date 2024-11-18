Topic of “Accelerating Action through Climate Literacy in International Assessments” discussed

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

On November 18, the High-Level Roundtable on “Accelerating Action through Climate Literacy in International Assessments” was held as part of COP29.

The roundtable brought together international experts to discuss the critical role of assessments like PISA in enhancing environmental literacy among students.

Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), delivered a presentation on how PISA’s new indicators can evaluate and promote climate change literacy among students. Schleicher highlighted that the indicators, initiated and proposed by Azerbaijan, aim to establish a comprehensive framework for assessing students’ environmental knowledge and problem-solving skills.

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, underscored the importance of advancing climate literacy indicators globally. He stated that education must serve as a cornerstone for adapting to climate change realities, fostering resilience, and driving innovative solutions. The Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s proposal of these new indicators represents a bold step toward integrating climate literacy into global education systems.

The roundtable concluded with the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the OECD to evaluate students’ climate literacy within the PISA framework.

This agreement is considered a significant milestone in global efforts to integrate climate literacy into education systems, reaffirming the importance of aligning educational strategies with sustainability and environmental goals.