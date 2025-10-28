Tourists among 11 killed as light aircraft crashes in Kenya’s Kwale County

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Eleven people, including tourists, were killed Tuesday morning when a light aircraft crashed in the Tsimba area of Kwale County, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, according to Anadolu Agency.

Kwale County Police Commander Abdillahi Alio confirmed the fatalities, saying all those on board died on impact.

Mombasa Air Safari said preliminary records showed the flight was carrying 10 tourists — eight from Hungary and two from Germany — and one Kenyan crew member. Officials are still cross-checking the manifest as part of ongoing identification procedures.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) also confirmed the crash, identifying the aircraft as registration 5Y-CCA.

KCAA Director General Emile Arao said the plane was flying from Diani to Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara when it went down shortly after takeoff.

He said the aircraft was carrying tourists when the accident occurred.

Photos shared widely online show twisted wreckage scattered across a forested hillside, with parts of the fuselage still smoldering and a detached landing wheel lying in the debris.

Emergency responders and aviation investigators have cordoned off the scene as they work to recover remains, secure vital flight data, and investigate the cause of the crash.