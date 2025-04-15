12 people perish in a tragic road accident in Pakistan
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 15, AZERTAC
At least 12 people were killed and many others injured in a fatal road accident in Pakistan on Tuesday. According to the police and rescue officials, a speeding trailer ran over a van on the Indus Highway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Rescue officials said the ill-fated van was en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar when it met with the accident. Soon after, emergency services rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Many passengers were trapped inside the van after the accident, which took place in the Karak district. Several people with severe injuries were referred to Peshawar for further treatment.
Ten people were killed on the spot on the Indus Highway, and two of the critically wounded succumbed to their injuries during treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the trailer collided head-on with the passenger van, trapping many passengers in the mangled wreckage.
Rescue authorities confirmed that the injured are receiving medical assistance. The bodies of 10 victims were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak. Meanwhile, police arrested the trailer driver, who was injured in the accident.
