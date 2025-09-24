6th Caspian Business Forum gets underway in New York

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

The 6th Caspian Business Forum, dedicated to the theme "Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor" commenced in New York, organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

The event began with an opening speech by Efgan Nifti, CEO of the Caspian Policy Center.

Subsequently, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the forum participants.

The event continued with speeches from representatives of Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Melahat Najafova

Special Correspondent