    Oil prices drop on world markets

    22.07.2021 [11:04]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0,18 to trade at $72,05 while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0,13 to stand at $70,17.

    Oil prices drop on world markets