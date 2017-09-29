    • / WORLD

    One killed as Iranian army chopper crashes in Urmia

    29.09.2017 [10:04]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    An Iranian army helicopter has crashed in the northwestern city of Urmia, leaving one person dead and two others injured, according to Press TV.

    The Bell 214 chopper came down due to a technical problem during a test flight on Thursday, deputy head for coordination at Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base Habib Shahsavari told Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

    He said one person was killed and two others suffered mild injuries, adding the injured would probably be released from hospital in the next one or two days.

    Another official, Karim Hosseinnejad, said among the flight crew, the air engineer was killed and the pilot and the co-pilot were wounded.

