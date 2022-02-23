Speaker of Moldovan parliament heads to Fuzuli and Shusha

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today kicked off a visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated cities of Fuzuli and Shusha.

During the trip, the delegation members will visit a number of historical sites located in Shusha, including the walls of the Shusha Fortress, the Jidir Duzu, as well as the House-Museum of Bulbul.

The visitors will also familiarize themselves with the restoration works carried out in the city.