    Turkic Council Secretary General strongly condemns Armenian provocation

    15.07.2020 [00:39]

    Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

    The Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev expressed his deep concern and strongly condemned the artillery shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces densely populated territories of Tovuz region along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and therefore escalation of tension in the region.

    In a statement, the Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the martyrs, the people and the Government of Azerbaijan over loss of lives and wishes a speedy recovery of the injured.

    The Turkic Council reaffirms its commitments to the norms and principles of international law and reiterates the importance of the early settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    In this context, the Secretary General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on the parties to de-escalate the situation and continue to seek ways to resolve the conflict peacefully, on the basis of generally accepted principles and norms of international law, and the related resolutions of the UN Security Council adopted in 1993.

