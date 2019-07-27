    • / SPORTS

    Ukraine and Russia clinch gold in artistic gymnastics

    27.07.2019 [21:18]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Ukraine and Russia scooped gold medals in artistic gymnastics at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.

    In men’s parallel bars, Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun won gold with 14,600 points, followed by his teammate Vladimir Kostyuk (14,300 points) and Hungarian Kristian Balaj (13,566 points).

    In women’s floor exercises, Russian Viktoriya Listunova won gold with 14,066 points, followed by Romanian athletes Ioana Stankiulescu (13,633 points) and Silviana Mari Sfiringu Gheorghe (13,400 points).

