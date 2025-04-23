'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

A hospital in Fuyang, Anhui province, has completed the province's first implant surgery of an alcohol cessation "chip", according to local health authorities, according to China Daily.

The implant, also known as a sobriety "chip", is not an electronic device but a set of drug pellets inserted through minimally invasive surgery, the Third People's Hospital of Fuyang said in a statement after the procedure on April 9.

The pellets gradually release naltrexone hydrochloride, a medication that suppresses psychological cravings in alcohol-dependent individuals and reduces the risk of relapse.

The patient, a man in his 40s, had been drinking for more than 20 years. He started with small daily amounts but eventually increased his intake to more than 500 milliliters of liquor each day. When he refrained from drinking or reduced his intake, he experienced discomfort, anxiety and trembling — withdrawal symptoms that would quickly ease after drinking again.

"Excessive drinking made him irritable, often leading to arguments with his family and causing them distress," said physician Zhou who was responsible for the surgery.

Over the years, the patient was hospitalized nine times for treatment, but each time his condition would worsen again after he returned home.

The Fuyang hospital recently introduced the innovative treatment, which has already been carried out at hospitals in Hangzhou and Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, Chengdu in Sichuan province, Nanning in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and other cities this year, according to media reports.

Upon learning about the option, the patient discussed it with his family and chose to undergo the procedure. After a thorough evaluation, the surgery was performed under local anesthesia on the morning of April 8.

The doctor implanted 10 naltrexone hydrochloride drug pellets, each about the size of a soybean, into the subcutaneous fat layer of the patient's lower abdomen through a 1-centimeter-long incision. The procedure took less than five minutes.

The drug generally begins to take effect within four hours and continues to be released into the body for more than six months, helping prevent patients from forgetting to take or skipping their medication.

"In most cases, one implant is sufficient," Zhou said.

The alcohol cessation "chip" helps reduce cravings and supports patients in overcoming their addiction both psychologically and behaviorally, offering a more efficient path toward recovery.

The provincial health commission reminded patients that the decision to use the "chip" should be based on their individual condition, and those dealing with alcohol dependence are encouraged to consult with specialized hospitals.