® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is announcing its role as the official Digital Transformation Partner of the upcoming SHE Congress, dedicated to promoting women’s leadership, innovation, and advancement in technology.

Themed “Beyond Now – Creating What Lives On” the Congress will be held on May 22 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, bringing together hundreds of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts. The event promises a full day of dynamic discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and meaningful knowledge exchange.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Azercell actively supports initiatives that empower women and promote their social and economic well-being. In line with this commitment, the company will host a special panel discussion at the Congress, focusing on these critical themes. Additionally, Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer at Azercell, will take the stage as a keynote speaker, sharing her extensive expertise and insights with participants.

The event’s agenda will feature a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops, and motivational sessions, all designed to enhance leadership skills and support the professional growth of women across various industries.

Find more about the event at: https://www.she-azerbaijan.com/

For registration please visit: https://bit.ly/3RBKrir

