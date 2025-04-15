® Birbank Biznes continues to support regional entrepreneurs

Birbank Biznes, which supports entrepreneurs' access to various resources and offers them convenient, quick and profitable financial solutions, will this time provide support to regional entrepreneurs. Therefore, in honor of Entrepreneur's Day on April 26th, a sales fair will be organized in the city of Ganja.

Micro business owners who register in the Birbank Biznes mobile app, are active, and operate in Ganja and neighboring regions will be able to participate in the event. Entrepreneurs who meet all the conditions will be randomly selected and will have the opportunity to participate in the fair free of charge.

It should be noted that the event will take place on April 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at the “Ganja Mall” shopping center, located at Ganja city, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, 433. At the end of the event, an entertainment program will be organized for participants and guests.

Birbank Biznes aims to support the activities of entrepreneurs through this initiative, as well as create new opportunities for promoting and developing their businesses. The project is not only aimed at promoting the entrepreneurs' products but also at supporting their economic development, fostering mutual relationships, and creating new contacts. In addition, the fair will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their products and services to a broader audience, which will contribute to the expansion of economic ties and the enhancement of competitiveness.

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day.