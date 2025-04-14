® Kapital Bank announces financial results for Q1 2025

Kapital Bank, the leading bank in Azerbaijan, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

As of April 1, 2025, the bank’s total assets amounted to 12 billion AZN, while the volume of loans issued to customers reached 5.3 billion AZN.

Customer deposits stood at 9 billion AZN as of the same date. Kapital Bank’s total capital, net of deductions, amounted to 1 billion AZN, and the value of its common and preferred shares totaled 265 million AZN.

The bank reported a net profit of 55 million AZN for the reporting period.

It is also worth noting that Kapital Bank is rated by leading international credit rating agencies “Moody’s” and “Standard & Poor’s”, holding some of the highest ratings in Azerbaijan’s banking sector.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 54 departments all over the country.