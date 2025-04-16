® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations
The winners of the traditional “Banking Awards – 2024” organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), have been determined, and Kapital Bank has won awards in 6 nominations.
Kapital Bank has been recognized in the nominations for “Corporate Social Responsibility”, “Most Active Bank Supporting Educational Projects”, “ABA Member Implementing Measures to Improve the Financial Inclusion of Small and Medium Businesses”, “Educational Projects on Digital Payment Security”, “Implementation of Innovative Projects in Digital Payments” and “Sustainable Banking Projects (ESG)” for 2024.
It is worth noting that the bank has implemented numerous projects in these areas over the past year. Corporate Social Responsibility, support for education, digitalization, public awareness on digital payment security, and sustainable development projects are integral parts of Kapital Bank's long-term strategy.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 54 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.
