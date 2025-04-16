® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations

The winners of the traditional “Banking Awards – 2024” organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), have been determined, and Kapital Bank has won awards in 6 nominations.

Kapital Bank has been recognized in the nominations for “Corporate Social Responsibility”, “Most Active Bank Supporting Educational Projects”, “ABA Member Implementing Measures to Improve the Financial Inclusion of Small and Medium Businesses”, “Educational Projects on Digital Payment Security”, “Implementation of Innovative Projects in Digital Payments” and “Sustainable Banking Projects (ESG)” for 2024.

It is worth noting that the bank has implemented numerous projects in these areas over the past year. Corporate Social Responsibility, support for education, digitalization, public awareness on digital payment security, and sustainable development projects are integral parts of Kapital Bank's long-term strategy.

