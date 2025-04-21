"SİMA KYC" Videorecord solution introduced

"AzInTelecom" LLC has introduced its latest innovative solution in digital identification. The "SİMA KYC" Videorecord is part of the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform and offers the option to verify identity remotely through video format.

The "SİMA KYC" Videorecord solution enables state and private institutions to establish faster and more secure connections with users. The product fully complies with the requirements of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan for "Remote Bank Account Opening." Institutions that integrate the "SİMA KYC" Videorecord solution into their services will be able to ensure high-level security through two-factor authentication, monitor user activity, and oversee the identification process. Meanwhile, citizens can access services and carry out operations remotely, without the need to visit customer service centers.

With "SİMA KYC" Videorecord, identity verification is carried out via a mobile device or computer. During the process, the user first enters the PIN code and serial number of their ID card into the corresponding fields. Then, the user appears in front of the camera and reads aloud the confirmation text displayed on the screen. Based on the video recording, biometric identification is performed. Depending on the requirements of the integrating institution, the user's identity can be confirmed automatically by the system.

The main advantage of the "SİMA KYC" Videorecord solution is its ability to perform real-time biometric identification using artificial intelligence. This solution enhances the user experience and allows citizens to save time and resources. More detailed information about the "SİMA KYC" Videorecord can be found at sima.az or by contacting the "157" Call Center.