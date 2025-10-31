ADSEA delegates address international event in Germany

Baku, October 31 (AZERTAC)

Tahir Khalilov, Acting Chairman of the United Water Supply Services of Large Cities, and Riad Akhundzade, Head of the Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science Department of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), participated in the 6th Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Congress in Bonn, Germany.

In his address, Tahir Khalilov highlighted the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange in water management, and cited Azerbaijan’s successes in urban planning and sustainable development. He also underscored the significance of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku in 2026.

During a side event on the sidelines of the congress, Riad Akhundzade provided participants with extensive information on efforts to improve access to water supply and wastewater services in Azerbaijan, as well as on WUF13 in Baku.

In addition, a meeting was held with the Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA), where potential areas for future cooperation and opportunities for implementing joint projects in the water sector were discussed.