AZAL launches flights to two popular summer destinations
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, offers passengers more travel opportunities as part of its summer flight schedule. The airline will operate regular flights to Tivat from April 28 and to Batumi from May 2.
Flights to these popular seaside destinations will be performed twice a week: to Tivat in Montenegro on Mondays and Thursdays, and to Batumi in Georgia on Fridays and Sundays.
Make your summer vacation even more memorable by travelling with AZAL to the seashores of Tivat and Batumi.
Tickets can be purchased via the official website www.azal.az, the airline’s mobile app, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited travel agencies.
