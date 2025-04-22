Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Algiers, the capital of Algeria, on Monday hosted the second round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Algeria.

The consultations were led by Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Lounes Magramane, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations in the political, economic, trade, and interparliamentary spheres. Both sides emphasized the excellent opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as in renewable energy.

The meeting also addressed the enhancement of collaboration in multilateral formats, particularly within international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The upcoming Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to be held in Azerbaijan in 2026, was highlighted as a landmark event. Both sides expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s ability to organize the summit successfully, citing the country’s rich experience in hosting major international events.

Deputy Minister Rafiyev informed the Algerian side about post-conflict regional developments, ongoing efforts toward normalization with Armenia, reconstruction and demining activities in the liberated territories, and initiatives aimed at enabling the return of displaced Azerbaijani citizens to their ancestral lands.

The consultations also covered regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister was received by Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs. The meeting praised the dynamic development of bilateral political relations and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

As part of his visit, Deputy Minister Rafiyev also toured the National Museum of Moudjahid, where he was briefed on the Algerian people’s resistance movement against colonialism.