The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements

Beijing, April 17, AZERTAC

A high-level China-Azerbaijan Industrial and Investment Promotion Conference, supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and organized by AZPROMO, the Azerbaijani Trade Representative Office in China, and the International Cooperation Center of China's NDRC, convened in Beijing.

The conference, themed "Bridge of Development: Expanding Industrial and Investment Cooperation," served as a key platform for enhancing bilateral economic collaboration and promoting strategic investments. Approximately 250 government officials, investors, and business leaders engaged in dialogue aimed at fostering trust and long-term partnerships.

The event's objectives included showcasing Azerbaijan's attractive investment climate and opportunities, highlighting the support provided by Azerbaijani institutions to foreign investors, facilitating direct engagement with Chinese investors, and laying the groundwork for sustained industrial cooperation and capital inflows. The target audience comprised Chinese companies and investment firms exploring international ventures, government agencies, and trade associations.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to China, Bunyad Huseynov, underscored the strategic importance of the relationship, noting the friendly and cooperative spirit. He highlighted the previous year's Joint Declaration on strategic partnership between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Xi Jinping and pointed to ongoing efforts to broaden cooperation across energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is China's largest trading partner in the South Caucasus, the diplomat added that China is Azerbaijan's 4th largest trading partner and the largest source of imports. He noted Azerbaijan's early support for the Belt and Road Initiative and its significant contributions through transport and infrastructure projects, establishing efficient and secure routes between China and Europe. The Middle Corridor's growing importance in the current geopolitical landscape was also highlighted.

Ms. Jiang Hua of China's NDRC emphasized Azerbaijan's historical significance on the Silk Road and the enduring friendship between the two nations. She stated that the Belt and Road Initiative presents new avenues for economic and trade growth and stressed the importance of encouraging Chinese companies' involvement in Azerbaijani industrial and infrastructure projects.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, noted the positive trajectory of bilateral economic and trade relations, highlighting joint projects in automotive, industrial, ICT, transport and logistics, and other sectors.

Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu emphasized that the conference was a direct outcome of the 2023 Framework Agreement on production capacity and investment cooperation. He emphasized Azerbaijan's political and economic stability, strategic location, and favorable business climate as key advantages for Chinese investors seeking a regional hub and production base.

Mr. Nadiroglu highlighted Azerbaijan's crucial role in the Belt and Road Initiative through its strategic geography and modernizing infrastructure, positioning it as a vital center for integrating production and trade. He encouraged Chinese companies to establish operations in Azerbaijan's industrial parks, economic zones, and the Alat Free Economic Zone, offering various incentives and access to both local and neighboring markets, citing existing successful ventures.

The Trade Representative also noted the role of Azerbaijani trade houses in several Chinese cities in promoting Azerbaijani products, investment opportunities, and tourism potential.

Presentations were delivered by Valeh Alasgarov (Alat Free Economic Zone), Orkhan Mammadov (KOBİA), Fariz Jafarov (4SIM), and representatives from the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, SOCAR, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, AZPROMO, and Azerbaijan Railways, showcasing over 15 investment projects across various sectors including heavy industry, mining, agriculture, light industry, and green energy.

Representatives from Chinese companies with existing or planned investments in Azerbaijan shared their project details. Officials from Tianjin's Wuqing District and the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area also shared their experiences.

The event culminated in the signing of 13 cooperation and investment agreements between institutions from both countries.

The conference venue featured informational displays on Azerbaijan's economy, business climate, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, AZPROMO's investor services, the Trade Representative Office, the Economic Zones Development Agency, the Alat Free Economic Zone, KOBİA, the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions, 4SIM, the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency, the State Oil Fund, SOCAR, and Azerbaijani trade houses in China.

A dedicated session facilitated direct dialogue between Chinese investors and Azerbaijani state representatives on large-scale cooperation, investment terms, and strategic priorities, followed by B2B meetings.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent of AZERTAC

Beijing

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum
  • 17.04.2025 [20:44]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects
  • 17.04.2025 [19:31]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects

® “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” held with support of Azercell has reached the final round
  • 17.04.2025 [18:17]

® “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” held with support of Azercell has reached the final round

Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region
  • 17.04.2025 [18:16]

Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region

Jeyhun Bayramov: We invite Slovenian companies to join ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur
  • 17.04.2025 [16:53]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We invite Slovenian companies to join ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur

Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation
  • 17.04.2025 [15:16]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation

® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub
  • 17.04.2025 [15:00]

® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub

Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference
  • 17.04.2025 [13:36]

Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information
  • 17.04.2025 [13:06]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information

Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ delegation visits Ankara

  • [21:01]

Azerbaijan’s National Defense University delegation visits Bulgaria

  • [20:55]

Azerbaijani and Belarusian military education specialists hold working meeting

  • [20:55]

Expert meeting between Azerbaijani and Italian Air Forces’ representatives held

  • [20:46]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Slovenia business forum

  • [20:44]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting

  • [20:35]

Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Palestinian ambassador

  • [20:23]

Sahiba Gafarova: Reciprocal visits at parliamentary level take place on a regular basis

  • [20:13]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull joint projects

  • [19:31]

Azerbaijan and China forge stronger economic ties with 13 signed agreements

  • [19:23]

Tbilisi hosts Trilateral meeting of representatives of Georgian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian Foreign Ministries

  • [19:00]

EU authorizes Eisai-Biogen's drug for early Alzheimer's treatment

  • [18:24]

® “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” held with support of Azercell has reached the final round

  • [18:17]

Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan is dynamically developing state in region

  • [18:16]

Maka Botchorishvili: Trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is very much needed

  • [18:11]

First Cultural Forum of Islamic World wraps up in Shusha

  • [17:34]

Moldova schedules parliamentary elections for September 28 — decree

  • [17:32]

Slovenian Deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade

  • [17:14]

Azerbaijani, Slovenian FMs explore prospects for cooperation

  • [17:05]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We invite Slovenian companies to join ongoing reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur

  • [16:53]

Virgil van Dijk signs new Liverpool FC contract

  • [16:50]

Shusha hosts closing ceremony of “Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024”

  • [16:22]

EU Enlargement Commissioner visits Sofia

  • [16:10]

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: Restoring communication between Azerbaijan’s Western region and Nakhchivan is of great importance to us

  • [16:04]

Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession: Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi

  • [15:53]

China puts brakes on chaos in smart driving sector

  • [15:43]

Slovenian FM: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will bring numerous benefits to the region

  • [15:31]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia ink MoU on cooperation

  • [15:16]

South Korea tests new radar technology that can detect drones kilometers away

  • [15:09]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan advocates dialogue and discussion of issues with Armenia

  • [15:04]

Slovenian FM: We are keen on further collaborating with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining

  • [15:01]

® “Unibank” Karbon Mühasibatlığı üzrə Maliyyə Tərəfdaşlığına (PCAF) qoşulub

  • [15:00]

Some 1mln Kazakhstanis to harness AI in 5 years

  • [14:59]

Strongest hints yet of biological activity outside the solar system

  • [14:57]

Slovenian Minister: There is great potential for enhancing trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

  • [14:54]

FM Bayramov: Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur offer opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies

  • [14:45]

Azerbaijan and Slovenia place special importance on climate matters, says Slovenian diplomat

  • [14:23]

Jeyhun Bayramov: We view our relationship with Slovenia based on principles of mutual respect

  • [14:14]
President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Emin Huseynov: “The construction of the second residential quarter in Aghdam city is underway”

  • [13:41]

Beijing hosts China-Azerbaijan Industry and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference

  • [13:36]

Director of Islamic World Heritage Center: “Active involvement of local communities is key to ensure successful restoration projects”

  • [13:09]

Man Utd's Europa League hopes hang by thread as Lyon smell blood

  • [13:09]

Director of Regional Office: ICESCO will continue to support efforts in promoting culture and bringing people together

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information

  • [13:06]

Belarusians to be able to get free visas to Oman upon arrival

  • [13:05]

Azerbaijan has experienced first-hand devastating impact of armed conflict on its cultural heritage, says Deputy Culture Minister

  • [12:55]

Industry groups in Oman, Netherlands, Germany strike green hydrogen deal

  • [11:57]

Romanian minister: I can't even imagine energy map of Europe without Southern Gas Corridor – INTERVIEW

  • [11:50]

Foreign Office Consultation between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins in Dhaka

  • [11:37]

Belgium to provide EUR 150M in technical assistance to Ukraine for critical infrastructure recovery

  • [11:37]

AZAL increases flight frequencies on several routes in May

  • [11:24]

Researchers identify new blood group after 50 year mystery

  • [11:21]

Partnerships, increased climate investment crucial for sustainable transition, says UN deputy chief

  • [11:15]

First Cultural Forum of Islamic World commences in Shusha

  • [11:07]

Extreme marine heatwaves tripled over past 80 years: study

  • [11:00]

Dyeing for royalty: Ancient tools reveal economic power behind Biblical Israel

  • [10:55]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group holds meeting on Strategic Stability in Islamabad

  • [10:49]

Azerbaijan, Iran hold another round of consular consultations

  • [10:49]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • [10:43]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on working visit to Russia

  • [10:26]

Worsening heat could trigger mental health crisis in coming decades

  • [10:07]

Arsenal stays calm to reach Champions League semis after beating Real Madrid

  • [09:57]

Baku hosts 10th meeting of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [21:05]

President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 16.04.2025 [20:09]

President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament

  • 16.04.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [19:33]

Massive hailstorm strikes Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, widespread damage to vehicles and crops

  • 16.04.2025 [19:30]

Hulusi Akar: Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan anchored in sincerity and brotherhood

  • 16.04.2025 [19:18]

A strong solar storm heads to Earth

  • 16.04.2025 [18:47]

To the Armitage family

  • 16.04.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [18:03]

Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice

  • 16.04.2025 [17:44]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [17:26]

® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations

  • 16.04.2025 [17:21]

“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space

  • 16.04.2025 [17:04]

Anacláudia Rossbach: UN-Habitat committed to expand partnership with Azerbaijan

  • 16.04.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation

  • 16.04.2025 [16:49]

Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding

  • 16.04.2025 [16:39]

Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum

  • 16.04.2025 [16:22]

UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France

  • 16.04.2025 [16:20]

Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

  • 16.04.2025 [16:14]

China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

  • 16.04.2025 [16:06]

Trump's tariffs on Chinese parts for Cybercab, Semi disrupt Tesla's US production plans, source says

  • 16.04.2025 [16:04]

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate normally

  • 16.04.2025 [15:53]

® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

  • 16.04.2025 [15:50]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum launches Swiss-Azerbaijani cultural dialogue project: museum collaboration for inclusiveness

  • 16.04.2025 [15:26]

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

  • 16.04.2025 [15:18]

Business breakfast dedicated to “Caspian Agro” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibitions held

  • 16.04.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova

  • 16.04.2025 [15:13]

England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say

  • 16.04.2025 [15:01]

German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients

  • 16.04.2025 [14:50]
Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Georgian Presidents hold expanded meeting over luncheon VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Georgia made press statements VIDEO

WHO Member States conclude negotiations and make significant progress on draft pandemic agreement

  • 16.04.2025 [13:42]

Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

  • 16.04.2025 [13:10]

BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities

  • 16.04.2025 [13:09]

President Kavelashvili: I am glad that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in protecting common interests has intensified

  • 16.04.2025 [13:03]